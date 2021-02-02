Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation 2021 Scholarship Program now open

Deadline to apply is April 1.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation.

The Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation 2021 Scholarship Program is now open, with a deadline to apply by April 1.

The foundation has awarded over $186,000 in scholarships since the program began, according to its website. Awards are made to local high school graduates and students in higher education pursuing a career in the medical field.

Scholarship applications are made available annually in January each year and are awarded in May. The foundation scholarships have been in the range of $1,000-$2,000. The exact number of scholarships and the amount is determined each year and is dependent upon the annual earnings from designated foundation scholarship endowment funds and donations.

Qualifications

Applicant must be a high school graduate, or a graduating senior and have been a resident of San Benito County. If you reside out of county, but have been an employee or volunteer for the San Benito Health Care District for a minimum of one continuous year previous to the application date, you qualify to apply. Applicant must be seeking education in an accredited institution that would lead to employment in a healthcare field. Applicant must show proof of registration or acceptance by June 1 in an accredited school. Scholarship money will be withheld until such acceptance is shown. Applicant must provide the most recent transcripts from the school they have been attending. Applicant must provide three references.

Apply Now

The completed application, including all three required letters of recommendation, must be returned and/or postmarked on or before April 1. Members of the Foundation Scholarship Committee review applications and make their final selections in May.