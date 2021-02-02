Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation 2021 Scholarship Program now open

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation.
The Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation 2021 Scholarship Program is now open, with a deadline to apply by April 1.
The foundation has awarded over $186,000 in scholarships since the program began, according to its website. Awards are made to local high school graduates and students in higher education pursuing a career in the medical field.
Scholarship applications are made available annually in January each year and are awarded in May. The foundation scholarships have been in the range of $1,000-$2,000. The exact number of scholarships and the amount is determined each year and is dependent upon the annual earnings from designated foundation scholarship endowment funds and donations.
Qualifications
- Applicant must be a high school graduate, or a graduating senior and have been a resident of San Benito County. If you reside out of county, but have been an employee or volunteer for the San Benito Health Care District for a minimum of one continuous year previous to the application date, you qualify to apply.
- Applicant must be seeking education in an accredited institution that would lead to employment in a healthcare field.
- Applicant must show proof of registration or acceptance by June 1 in an accredited school. Scholarship money will be withheld until such acceptance is shown.
- Applicant must provide the most recent transcripts from the school they have been attending.
- Applicant must provide three references.
The completed application, including all three required letters of recommendation, must be returned and/or postmarked on or before April 1. Members of the Foundation Scholarship Committee review applications and make their final selections in May.