Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation to award several new scholarships

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation.

In addition to the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation scholarships for students pursuing a career in the medical field, the foundation has several additional scholarship opportunities through the Foundation Program.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital physicians have generously donated funds to the Foundation for the Physicians’ Scholarship, according to a recent release. Last year, they awarded a $1,500 scholarship to a San Benito High School student continuing her education to become a pathologist.

The Fahy/Fisher Scholarship was started by Christopher Fahy and Mike Fisher who host an annual fundraiser. In the past, they donated the proceeds to the American Cancer Society, but wanted their fundraising efforts to benefit a local organization and chose Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation Scholarship Program as the recipient. This will be the second year they are awarding a scholarship to a student in an RN program, the release said.

New this year is the Dorothy & Charlie Root Scholarship. Kathy Root Hart and the Root Family donated the funds in memory of their grandmother, Dorothy, who was a very active volunteer at the hospital. She was also the wife of Charlie Root, the famed baseball player who threw the pitch that Babe Ruth allegedly predicted he would hit into the seats in the 1932 World Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago. This scholarship may be dedicated to students in sports medicine or kinesiology.

Foundation scholarships are awarded annually with the number of scholarships and the amounts dependent upon the annual earnings from designated Foundation Scholarship endowment funds and donations, the release said.

QUALIFICATIONS

Applicant must be a high school graduate, or a graduating senior and have been a resident of

San Benito County. If you reside out of county but have been an employee or volunteer for

the San Benito Health Care District for a minimum of one continuous year previous to the

application date, you qualify to apply. Applicant must be seeking education in an accredited institution that would lead to

employment in a healthcare field. Applicant must show proof of registration or acceptance by June 1 in an accredited school.

Scholarship money will be withheld until such acceptance is shown. Applicant must provide the most recent transcripts from the school they have been attending. Applicant must provide three references.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Financial need

School standing (grades, ranking)

Community service

Motivation to return to the community to work

Volunteer work at Hazel Hawkins Hospital (number of hours)

Commitment to the medical profession

Specific health field (with academics aligned to career goals)

DEADLINE

The completed application, including all three letters of reference, must be returned on or before April 1. If mailed, postmark must be on or before April 1.

Click Here for the 2020 Scholarship Application PDF