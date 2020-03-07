Hazel Hawkins Hospital sets up triage tent in preparation for coronavirus

Hospital said that while there are currently no active cases of the virus in San Benito County, staff are ready to respond if that changes.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital staff has been working closely with San Benito County Public Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to prepare for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Hospital staff have tested their policies and procedures to receive, assess, treat and/or transfer any suspected COVID-19 patients, according to a recent release.

While there are currently no active cases of the virus in San Benito County, the release said, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital staff is ready to respond if that changes. On March 6, the hospital set up its mobile ER triage tent in the ambulance bay outside of the Emergency Department. Should there be an outbreak of the virus or a patient surge, the tent will become operational in screening symptomatic patients that meet the criteria set forth by the CDC for COVID-19.

“This process allows us to minimize exposure to our staff and other patients in the ER while we evaluate asymptomatic patient’s condition,” said Dr. Michael Bogey, emergency department medical director.

If showing symptoms, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, the hospital encouraged individuals to call ahead to (831) 636-2640 before walking straight into the ER.

For more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.