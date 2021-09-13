Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announces new interim chief clinical officer

Barbara Anne Vogelsang assumed her role September 7. She has over 20 years of experience.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced the hiring of Barbara Anne Vogelsang, MBA, MSN, RN, NEA-BC as the Interim Chief Clinical Officer. The hospital said that Vogelsang assumed her role on Sept. 7.

According to the statement, Hazel Hawkins Hospital (HHMH) said, “Vogelsang is an experienced healthcare executive with a career that spans more than 20 years in a variety of for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare organizations that include community based hospitals and major medical centers. She has a passion and commitment to quality, patient safety, employee engagement, physician/team collaboration, operational efficiency and leadership development. Vogelsang has vast knowledge and experience in working with associates to be team oriented and patient focused and in guiding clinical areas to success in meeting The Joint Commission accreditation standards and other State and Federal healthcare regulations.”

“I look forward to working with Barbara as HHMH’s interim CCO and I am pleased that she is part of the executive team,” said Steve Hannah, HHMH CEO. “I already appreciate her enthusiasm and experience that she brings to her role.”

According to the press release, Vogelsang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Duke University, Durham, North Carolina and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix, San Jose, California.

“I am very excited to be a member of the team at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. I look forward to contributing to the on-going success of the organization!” Vogelsang said.