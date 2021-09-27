Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital awarded accreditation from the Joint Commission

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and a 3-year Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

According to the release, Hazel Hawkins underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review from June 2 – 4, 2021 with a subsequent follow-up visit on Sept. 17. During the visits, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, the Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, the Joint Commission. “We commend Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital for their continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“We are pleased to receive recognition and accreditation from the Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation” stated Steve Hannah, CEO. “Achieving this accreditation means we have met the highest standards set forth the by their organization.” Hannah further states “We have an excellent team at HHMH. I applaud their high standards along with their dedication to excellence in patient care and safety.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website at www.jointcommission.org .