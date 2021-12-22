Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital designated as a Level IV Trauma Center

The hospital has demonstrated an ability to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) prior to transfer of patients to a higher level trauma center.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced that effective January 1, 2022, the hospital will be formally designated as a Level IV Trauma Center by San Benito County Emergency Medical Services.

The release said the hospital met or exceeded California Trauma Regulations outlined in the California Code of Regulations, Title 22, Chapter 7 and is fulfilling the current national American College of Surgeon standards related to the Level IV Trauma Designation.

“This designation represents a collaborative effort to enhance the care of seriously injured persons in San Benito County,” the hospital said.

According to the release, a Level IV Trauma Center has demonstrated an ability to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) prior to transfer of patients to a higher level trauma center. It also provides evaluation, stabilization, and diagnostic capabilities for injured patients. Elements of Level IV Trauma Centers Include:

Basic emergency department facilities to implement ATLS protocols and 24-hour laboratory coverage. Available trauma nurse(s) and physicians available upon patient arrival.

May provide surgery and critical-care services if available.

Has developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program.

Involved with prevention efforts and must have an active outreach program for its referring communities.

Hazel Hawkins Hospital Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Michael Bogey said the benefits of becoming a Level IV trauma center are:

Greater benefits to the community as we can treat more trauma patients here in our community.

Better education – part of being a trauma center is educating the community on safety and how to avoid trauma.

Better care for our patients as we have benchmarks that must be met in order to improve patient outcomes.

“Our team has worked diligently on the trauma program and has undergone extensive training over the past four years, elevating the care in our Emergency Department,” said Steve Hannah, HHMH CEO, “The Level 4 Trauma designation is an important next step in serving the healthcare needs of our growing community.”