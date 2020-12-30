Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital expands community testing for COVID-19

New test site open at the community health center on Sunset Drive in Hollister. By appointment only.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital .

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has opened a second COVID-19 testing location to meet the growing demand for additional testing in San Benito County.

The new testing site is located at the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center at 930 Sunset Drive in Hollister, across the street from the hospital. Testing started Dec. 30 and is available by appointment only. Dates and times will vary, according to a recent release.

The new location will perform testing for individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or feeling feverish (such as chills, sweating), cough, mild to moderate difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle aches or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, and no known exposures.

To make an appointment, call (831) 636-2664. Individuals will be registered prior to their appointment and will need to provide their insurance card and valid identification at the time of check in. A cash pay rate of $100 is available for those without insurance.