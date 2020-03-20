Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital gives update on COVID-19 preparation

“While we understand that some of these measures may be an inconvenience, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, patients and community,” said CEO Ken Underwood.

Information provided by Frankie Gallagher, director of marketing/community relations with Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is putting measures into place to help combat the spread of COVID-19, according to a March 20 release.

“While we understand that some of these measures may be an inconvenience, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, patients and community,” said CEO Ken Underwood.

Visitor restrictions:

Visitors are now restricted to both hospital and skilled nursing facility patients.

Exceptions will be made for end of life patients.

Labor patients will be limited to two support persons.

Outpatient Radiology Center (930 Sunnyslope Road, Ste. C4):

The outpatient radiology center on Sunnyslope will be open to orthopedic patients only.

Cafeteria restrictions:

The hospital cafeteria is now closed to the public.

Medical Records:

Instead of coming into the hospital to request medical records, people are encouraged to call (831) 636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through our patient portal.

Human Resources:

Until further notice, applications will only accepted online at hazelhawkins.com/careers.

Business Office:

If you are on a payment plan with the HHH Business Office and you have a payment due for the month of March or April and you are unable to pay, please call the Business Office at (831) 636-2620 and the hospital will postpone your payment until the May due date.

The Business Office will be closed for in-person payments and inquires until further notice. The best way to pay your billed is by phone, mail in payment, or pay online following the directions on your statement. While the office is closed for in-person transactions, hospital staff is available by phone to assist. Please call (831) 636-2620 for any billing or payment questions.

Support Services Building:

The building is closed to the public

Here are some basic protective measures against COVID-19:

Practice basic hand hygiene, including hand sanitizing and hand washing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Do not shake hands, hug or kiss when greeting people.

Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Sanitize and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis.

Stay home if the following symptoms are present: fever (temperature greater than 100 degrees), chills, cough and shortness of breath, muscle aches, and fatigue.

What to do if you are ill:

Monitor your symptoms

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately.

Emergency warning signs include*:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

High fever

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

If you are coming to the ER and believe you may have COVID-19 according to the above warning signs, please call the Emergency Department hotline at (831) 636-2640 so the hospital can arrange for a staff member to meet you in the parking lot for triage.