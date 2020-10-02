Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital hires new CEO

Steven Hannah will begin work on Nov. 1.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) has hired Steven Hannah as the new Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his new role on Nov. 1.

Hannah will lead the hospital’s overall strategic plan and focus on quality initiatives, patient satisfaction, service excellence, business development and financial performance.

“I am pleased to join the HHMH team and support the team’s commitment to its patients and to the community,” said Hannah. “During the interview process, I learned that HHMH offers excellent health care services to the residents of San Benito County and visitors to the area, and that the hospital is highly focused on meeting the needs of the community.”

According to a recent press release, Hannah is an experienced healthcare executive with a career that spans more than 20 years, focused on healthcare administration in hospitals throughout the United States. Most recently, he served as an interim COO/CFO and executive advisor for St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado. He has nearly 14 years of experience as a CEO of hospitals with similar challenges and opportunities as Hazel Hawkins, including having extensive knowledge in the leadership of Critical Access Hospitals. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California.

“Steven brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, and we are pleased to have him join our team,” said Hazel Hawkins Board President Josie Sanchez.