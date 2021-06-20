Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital receives assistance for roof replacement

Construction is expected to take place in 2022.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it has been granted the approval for a $2 million low-interest loan through California to replace a 50,000-square-foot roof covering most of the main hospital. This replaces the original roof of the hospital which was built in 1960. The project will be sent out to bid later this summer and the construction of the new roof will take place in the Spring of 2022.

The 2%, 20-year loan was issued through the California Health Facilities Financing Authority chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma. The loan comes from the Healthcare Expansion Loan Program administered by California Health Facilities. The program is aimed at small and rural facilities, which often do not have access to low-cost loans.

“This demonstrates how low-cost financing can play a critical role in preserving access to health care for an entire community,” said Treasurer Ma. “A new roof ensures that the hospital will thrive for years to come, which is especially important because it is the only one in San Benito County. The next closest hospital is at least 30 minutes away.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with the State and the assistance from Treasurer Ma’s office”Hazel Hawkins CEO Steve Hannah said. “This loan allows us to replace the aging infrastructure and ensure our facilities are safe and secure from the elements and we won’t have to halt services due to issues with water intrusion.”