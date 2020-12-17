Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Front line, direct patient care workers in the acute care setting, along with employees from the skilled nursing facilities are eligible for the vaccine during the first batch of immunizations.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital .

On Dec. 16, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. A recent release stated the hospital immediately began the process of vaccinating employees and physicians.

The hospital will administer the first 115 doses from Dec. 16-19 and the remaining 115 doses between Dec. 21-24. Vaccines are being spaced out among the staff in order to account for any side effects that may occur, so as not to diminish staffing capacities, the release said. Side effects are reported to be mild flu-like symptoms.

Front line, direct patient care workers in the acute care setting, along with employees from the skilled nursing facilities are eligible for the vaccine during the first batch of immunizations.

On Jan. 6, employees and physicians that received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will begin to receive their second dose.

The hospital anticipates receiving 300 new doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, and those will be offered to additional employees who have direct or indirect patient contact. As more vaccine is made available, it will be offered to all other ancillary and support personnel.

Hazel Hawkins intends to have all hospital employees and skilled nursing facility staff that wish to be vaccinated receive their vaccines by the end of January.