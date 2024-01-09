Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

On Jan. 8 Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) held a special meeting of the San Benito Health Care District (SBHCD), Board Members to hear from representatives of INSIGHT, a group interested in the purchase of HHMH and its assets.

After an extensive review of a draft Letter of Intent (LOI), and after the public meeting where INSIGHT outlined its plans and commitment to the community, the Board authorized execution of the LOI and provided authority to continue negotiations and due diligence, paving the way for a potential formal agreement.

If an agreement can be reached, the Board will need to vote on approval of that agreement and then submit it to voters for a final ratification later this year. INSIGHT is the third party who has both shown interest and possesses the financial requirements needed to sustain and grow healthcare access for San Benito County residents. The District received a LOI from American Advanced Management in August, and is waiting for a formal proposal from the County.