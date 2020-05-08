Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital to re-open outpatient lab

Will provide access for medically vulnerable patients.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Beginning May 12, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will re-open its outpatient lab at 920 Sunnyslope Road in Hollister specifically for individuals 65 years and above, women who are pregnant and anyone who is immunocompromised or has a serious underlying health condition.

The Sunnyslope lab will be open on Tuesday and Friday from 7-10 a.m. According to a recent release, patients will be seen by appointment only. Services available at this lab include all lab services not related to COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, call (831) 636-2631. All patients need to be sure that their lab requisition has been faxed to the lab or they have it with them upon arrival for their scheduled appointment.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic in the global spotlight, it’s easy to forget that there are many patients who have significant health risks that require regular laboratory testing,” said Bernadette Enderez, laboratory director. “We hope that by providing a dedicated lab site, patients who are more vulnerable will have greater ease and peace of mind when accessing laboratory services.”