Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of the new year  

Daniel Garcia and Veronica Hernandez welcomed their newborn daughter, Adelynn, into the world on Jan. 2 at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Photo courtesy of HHMH.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomed its first 2021 baby on Jan. 2 at 7:52 a.m. Baby girl Adelynn was born to Veronica Hernandez and Daniel Garcia. According to a recent release, she weighed in at 7 lbs. 10 oz., is 20 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Ralph Armstrong, OB/GYN.

The couple was excited that their daughter had the distinction of being the First Baby of the New Year at the hospital, the release noted. Adelynn’s big brother, Jace, celebrated his second birthday on the day his sister was born, and both siblings now share the same birthday.

Staff in the hospital’s maternal child unit gave the couple a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The new parents described the nursing staff as “really nice and very supportive.”

The release stated that when asked what it was like to deliver their baby during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple stated it was “nerve wracking” waiting for their COVID-19 test results which took about an hour, but other than that they felt safe and comfortable. The new parents stated the only downside was not being able to have their son come visit at the hospital, and they were anxious to get home.

“It is always an honor for a hospital to deliver the first baby of a new year,” said Steven Hannah, CEO. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, I wish the Hernandez/Garcia family a wonderful 2021!”