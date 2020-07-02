Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomes interim CEO

John Wright was previously president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, Dignity Health North State in Red Bluff, California.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

In a press release , Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced the hiring of interim CEO Jordan Wright. He assumed the role on June 29.

Wright previously served at the President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, Dignity Health North State in Red Bluff, California and also served as Chief Strategy Officer for the Dignity Health North State Service Area. In that role, he notably helped create the North State Quality Care Network, which provides a support system for physicians facing challenges in delivering high-quality health care with cost efficiency, according to the press release.

Prior to joining Dignity, Wright worked for Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto as the director of operations for the Department of Medicine. He served as the president and managing partner of Sante Health Properties, LLC in El Dorado Hills and has worked with Stanford Hospital and Clinics and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System.

“I’m pleased to be able to provide support for this transition in leadership. I look forward to working with a great team and assisting the Board in finding the next CEO for Hazel Hawkins Hospital,” said Wright.

Wright received his master’s degree in Health Administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Utah.