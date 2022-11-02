Hazel Hawkins names interim CEO

Mary Casillas also served in this interim role before the hospital hired Steve Hannah in 2020.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memeorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced its Board of Directors appointed Mary Casillas as the interim Chief Executive Officer following the termination of Steve Hannah on Oct. 14. She is expected to serve on that role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Casillas also served in an interim role before the hospital hired Hannah on Nov. 1, 2020. She had replaced Jordan Wright who assumed the office July 2020 following Ken Underwood’s retirement. Underwood acted as the hospital’s CEO for 20 years.

According to the release, Casillas has served as Chief Operating Officer of the hospital since May 2022. Prior to her employment with the hospital, she served on the Board of Directors from 2018 – 2022 and has more than 27 years of experience in healthcare administration.

It added that the board will work with an executive search firm to advise on potential chief executive officer candidates.

Board President Jeri Hernandez said, “We are highly confident in Ms. Casillas and her ability to lead pending recruitment of a suitable candidate.”

The release said the decision to terminate Hannah’s contract was “not due to any fault” by him “but by a consensus that a change in leadership would be best.”

“The Board talked it through from every angle and reluctantly decided this new course would be best for the Hospital,” Hernandez said. “The Board appreciates Mr. Hannah’s hard work, and wishes him the best of luck going forward.”