Hazel Hawkins opens care tent for high risk patients

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

In a March 23 press release, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital said its health centers are opening a high risk patient care tent behind the Sunset Health Care Center (930 Sunset Drive) in conjunction with providers from Primary Care Associates. The tent will provide screening and care for patients with fever and respiratory issues who cannot be seen in their regular physician’s office. COVID-19 testing will also be available, but only for patients at risk who meet strict CDC criteria for testing.

“The tent will allow us to see ‘high risk’ patients in a tightly controlled setting and minimizes potential exposure to health care staff and the general public,” said Linda Stroup, director of the health center. “This also frees up our local physicians to keep their practices open for ‘well patient’ visits.”

According to the release, if someone is experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms, they must first contact their primary care provider to receive a referral to schedule an appointment to be evaluated at the tent. Visits are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Community physicians can call the Sunset Health Center Annex at (831) 635-1198 if they have a patient that needs to be evaluated.

The tent will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Ray Kusumoto, MHS, PA-C as the provider, who will see adults and children over five years of age. Pediatric providers Lucie Gamboa, MD and Amy Bailey, MSN, CPNP, will see infant to teen patients Monday to Friday from 12-3 p.m.

The release provided basic COVID-19 protective measures, as listed below:

Practice basic hand hygiene, including hand sanitizing and hand washing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Do not shake hands, hug or kiss when greeting people.

Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Sanitize and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis.

Stay home if the following symptoms are present: fever (temperature greater than 100 degrees), chills, cough and shortness of breath, muscle aches, and fatigue.

What to do if you are ill—Monitor your symptoms

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

High fever

High fever Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest New confusion or inability to arouse

New confusion or inability to arouse Bluish lips or face

Individuals need immediate medical attention if experiencing these symptoms.

This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

If you are coming to the ER and believe you may have COVID-19 according to the above warning signs, please call the Hazel Hawkins Emergency Department hotline at (831) 636-2640 so the hospital can arrange for a staff member to meet you in the parking lot for triage.