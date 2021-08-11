Hazel Hawkins re-implements protective measures due to COVID uptick

There are two ICU patients in the hospital but it’s too early to know if it’s the Delta variant. There have been zero deaths from COVID at the hospital in the last two weeks.

Effective midnight Aug.11 Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will re-implement protective measures to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases within the community.

“While we understand that some of these measures may be an inconvenience, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our patients, staff and community,” said CEO Steve Hannah in a press release.

As of Aug. 11, two patients were hospitalized at the hospital with COVID in the ICU, said Frankie Gallagher, director of marketing/community relations, in an email to BenitoLink. She said because it takes two weeks for sequencing testing it was not known if either had the Delta variant.

“We have had no deaths in the last two weeks,” she said about the hospital.

Gallagher told BenitoLink 64% of the hospital’s employees have been vaccinated.

“That percentage will increase as we continue to receive verifications from employees who were vaccinated from outside of the hospital,” she said. “We also expect the number to rise significantly as we approach the September 30 deadline.”

That is when state healthcare workers must prove that they are fully vaccinated under a new order issued on Aug. 5, by California Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón.

“They must have their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by September 30,” Gallagher said. “There are only two exceptions—religious belief or qualified medical condition and signing an appropriate declination statement.”

Under the reimplementation protocols, the following are affected:

Emergency Department:

If you are coming to the ER and believe you may have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19, please call our Emergency Department hotline at (831) 636-2640 so we can arrange for a staff member to meet you in the parking lot for triage. Visitors will not be allowed in the ER.

Visitor restrictions:

Visitors will be restricted for hospital patients. (Exceptions will be made for end of life patients.)

Skilled Nursing Facilities will continue to adhere to California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regulations.

Labor patients will be limited to one support person.

Medical Records:

Instead of coming into the hospital to request medical records, please call (831) 636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through our patient portal.

Support Services Building:

The building is closed to the public.

Human Resources:

Until further notice, applications will only be accepted online at hazelhawkins.com/careers

Business Office:

The Business Office will be closed for in-person payments and inquires until further notice. The best way to pay your bill is by phone, mail in payment, or pay online following the directions on your statement. While the office is closed for in-person transactions, our staff is still here and available by phone to assist you. Please call (831) 636-2620 for any billing or payment questions.

