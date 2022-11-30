Hazel Hawkins says it has not filed for bankruptcy

The hospital says it does not anticipate any issues funding payroll for the upcoming pay period when staff get paid Dec. 9.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it has not filed for bankruptcy “to date.”

In a Nov. 29 news release it said administrative staff and hospital experts are pursuing multiple angles to resolve the hospital’s fiscal emergency.

“The hospital remains open and continues to offer high-quality patient care without compromise,” the release said.

With many nurses having expressed concern over their employment and the hospital not being able to pay its staff, Frankie Gallagher, Hazel Hawkins director of marketing and public relations, told BenitoLink all staff received their regular paycheck on Nov. 23 for the last pay period and that Hazel Hawkins does not anticipate any issues funding payroll for the upcoming pay period when staff get paid on Dec. 9.

“Fulfilling our payroll obligations to HHMH employees is a top financial priority,” said interim CEO Mary Casillas in Gallagher’s email response.

On Nov. 4 the Board of Directors of San Benito Health Care District, the governing board of the hospital, declared a fiscal emergency, which allows it to file a Chapter 9 bankruptcy petition. The Hospital has until Dec. 31 if it chooses to do so.

The release said Hazel Hawkins has been communicating with the district’s creditors and seeking opportunities to obtain emergency funding. It added the Hazel Hawkins has had discussions with San Benito County supervisors, state assembly members’ and state senators’ offices, the California State Treasurer’s office, Association of California Healthcare Districts and California Hospital Association.”

“The hospital’s administrative staff and outside advisors are working hard to determine the best solutions for HHMH and its patient community by exploring all options,” said Casillas in the release.

All inpatient and outpatient services remain open at HHMH, including the Emergency Department, the release said.