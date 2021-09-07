Hazel Hawkins seeks $2 million loan to replace roof

The hospital board opts for replacement rather than repair in order to get a new warranty.

The board of directors approved the resolution to spend up to $2 million to replace Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital's roof. Google Earth photo.

The Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Board of Directors unanimously approved Aug. 26 a resolution to permit the San Benito County Health Care District, the owner and operator of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, to obtain a loan not to exceed $2 million from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority Help II Loan Program to replace the hospital’s 55,000 square foot roof.

The hospital roof is now 60 years old.

Some of the funds may also be used to remodel the hospital’s radiology lab. The loan includes a 2% interest rate with a payoff date of November 2041.

Mark Robinson, chief financial officer, said that because the radiology lab is in the building whose roof is being replaced, some of the funds could be used there.

“The $2 million will be drawn down as we start work on the roof,” Robinson said. “We’ve done some preliminary work. We’re going out to bid next month and having the work done in the spring. This is the best way to fund this.”

Robinson said there had been discussions to repair the roof, but it needed to be replaced.

“The original roof is from 1962,” he said. “We’re looking at repairing it and getting a new warranty. Last year, we repaired the entire roof of the ICU, which was built in the ’70s.”

