Hazel Hawkins to resume elective surgeries

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is working in conjunction with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new order that allows hospitals to resume scheduled elective surgeries.

According to an April 30 release, the hospital will start to schedule elective surgeries effective May 4, beginning with outpatient cases, and lower risk inpatient cases. Cases that require extensive ICU admission, inpatient rehab, or skilled nursing facility placement will be delayed until more restrictions are lifted in the state and county.

Strict protocols will be in place to address testing for COVID-19 for these surgical patients, the release said. Any patient scheduled for surgery that will be admitted as an inpatient following their surgery, will be tested for COVID-19. Test results will be available prior to the time of surgery. Patients testing positive will have their case rescheduled. If a patient has a negative COVID-19 test, but a positive screen for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be considered positive and their surgery will also be rescheduled when they are asymptomatic.

Hazel Hawkins surgical personnel will continue to adhere to their strict infection control precautions including the use of N-95 masks and face shields in every case.