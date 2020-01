For the past two years, Erika Rodriguez coordinated the Uesugi Farms Pumpkin Parks school tours.

Opening day of the Farmers' Market in downtown Hollister on May 1, 2019. Photo by Becky Bonner.

Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association.

The Hollister Downtown Association announced Erika Rodriguez as their new farmers’ market manager on Jan. 24. According to the release, she has lived in Hollister for more than 30 years.

Rodriguez is no stranger to the uniqueness of a seasonal undertaking such as the farmers’ market. For the past two years, she’s coordinated thousands of school children for the Uesugi Farms Pumpkin Parks school tours, the release said.