Health officers stress safety measures against COVID

Health officers say recent COVID infection surge is fueled by 'highly contagious Omicron subvariants.'

The following information was provided by San Benito County Public Health.

Twelve Bay Area health officers are stressing the importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations, San Benito County announced.

Other jurisdictions include counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Sonoma as well as the City of Berkeley.

According to the release, the Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID infection rates.

“The current wave is fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants,” the release said. “Bay Area counties are seeing increases in reported cases, levels of virus in sewer sheds, and hospitalizations. Actual case rates are higher than those reported because of widespread use of home tests.”

It continued to state that these health officers reiterate their continued, strong support for people to mask up indoors, keep tests handy, and ensure they are up to date on vaccinations by getting boosters when eligible.

“There’s a lot of COVID out there right now, so it’s time to take more precautionary measures to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said San Benito County Interim Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci.

The county said the grim milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID in the United States underscores the need for continued vigilance against the virus.

Although not required, masking is strongly recommended by the California Department of Public Health for most public indoor settings, and health officials say wearing higher-quality masks (N95/KN95 or snug-fitting surgical masks) indoors is a “wise choice” that will help people protect their health.

“Vaccines remain the best protection against severe disease and death from COVID,” the release said.

It added that Health officials say people should also stay home if they feel sick and get tested right away.

“Officials also encourage getting tested after potential exposure and limiting large gatherings to well ventilated spaces or outdoors,” the release said. “For people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 infection, medications are available that can reduce your chances of severe illness and death. Talk with your healthcare provider right away if you test positive.”