Heat advisory extended until Oct. 2

Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The County of San Benito updated its heat and weather advisory issued on Sept. 29. It has been extended until 8 p.m. on Oct. 2.

High temperatures are forecast to range from 15 to 25 degrees above normal for most interior locations. Temperatures in the low 90s to low 100s are expected, with the hottest inland areas pushing to 105. Near record to record- breaking temperatures are forecasted. Additionally, overnight temperatures will only cool into the 60s near the coast and in the cooler valleys while 70s to lower 80s are likely in the hills, providing little relief from the daytime heat.

Affected areas include: East Bay interior valleys, San Francisco bay shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, San Francisco, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, and Santa Clara Valley including San Jose.

With wildfires burning around the region, smoke and haze will also continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast. A cooling trend is expected this upcoming weekend.

The advisory recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.