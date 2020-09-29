 Heat advisory in effect until Oct. 1

High pressure strengthening over the region will bring hot and dry conditions to the region midweek. Locally, hotter conditions will develop in the Southern Salinas Valley on Sept. 30 before spreading across most urban areas by Oct. 1.

The County of San Benito issued a heat and weather advisory on Sept. 29 in effect from 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1.

High pressure strengthening over the region will bring hot and dry conditions to the region midweek. Locally, hotter conditions will develop in the Southern Salinas Valley on Sept. 30 before spreading across most urban areas by Oct. 1. Near record temperatures are possible on Oct. 1 for many areas. This will result in continued increased risk of heat related illness.

Hot temperatures are expected Oct. 1, with afternoon highs generally forecast in the 90s near the coast and Bay Shoreline, with some interior locations getting into the 95-102 degree range. This will result in continued increased risk of heat related illness.

Affected areas include: East Bay interior valleys, San Francisco bay shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, San Francisco, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, and Santa Clara Valley including San Jose.

Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.

Downsloping northerly winds may exacerbate temperatures for communities on the southern side of any higher elevations hills or mountains. A cooling trend is expected after Oct. 1 into the weekend.

The advisory recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.