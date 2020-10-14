Heat advisory in effect until Oct. 16

Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 100s are expected, with the hottest inland areas pushing to 101-103.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County issued a heat advisory on Oct. 14 that will last until 9 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Affected areas include: Mountains of San Benito County and the interior of Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park; Southern Monterey and Big Sur Coast; Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore; San Francisco; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Santa Clara Valley including San Jose; East Bay interior valleys; San Francisco Bay shoreline; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco peninsula coast; Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio; Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Cruz Mountains; East Bay Hill and the Diablo Range.

The advisory stated that gusty offshore winds will impact the North Bay Oct. 14 and early on Oct. 15. Increased heat risk concerns on Oct. 15-16 with well above normal temperatures. Hot daytime temperatures and mild to warm overnight lows are forecast Oct. 15-16. Near record to record temperatures are possible for a few areas. This will result in continued increased risk of heat related illness. In addition, breezy to gusty winds are expected the evening of Oct. 14 through early Oct. 15. Strongest winds will be the higher elevations, especially the North Bay.

High temperatures are forecast to range from 15 to 25 degrees above normal for most interior locations. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 100s are expected, with the hottest inland areas pushing to 101-103. Near record to record-breaking temperatures are forecast. Additionally, overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 50s to lower 60s near the coast and in the cooler valleys while 70s to lower 80s are likely in the hills, providing little relief from the daytime heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.