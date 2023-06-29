Information provided by the County of San Benito

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the advisory, daytime temperatures could range from the low 90s to near 105. Overnight lows are forecast to range from 60 to the lower 70s.



The high temperatures are expected to affect interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito counties.



“Hot temperatures well above seasonal normals will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the advisory said.



It added that being the season’s first heat event, it is important to be aware people and pets may be more susceptible than usual to heat-related illness given the prior extended period of below average temperatures. It is advisable to hydrate often if working or otherwise spending time outdoors.



The advisory added the following instructions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: