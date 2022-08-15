Heat advisory issued for Aug. 16

Temperatures could reach 106 degrees.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to the warning, “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 degrees are possible.”

According to the release, the hottest days are expected to occur on Aug. 16 and 17. Warm overnight lows are expected through Aug. 19 morning, ranging from 65 to 76 degrees in the Valley and 71 to 82 degrees in the foothills.

“Temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the release said.

Areas expected to be impacted include North Bay Interior Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park.

The release advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

It added young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency call 9 1 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: