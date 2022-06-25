Heat advisory issued for Central Coast through 10 p.m. Monday

Temperatures could reach 106 degrees.

Information provided by County of San Benito

Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from low 90s to 106. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s in the valleys with upper 60s to 70s in the hills.

According to the release from the County, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, the mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Monument will be affected by the heat wave. Hottest locations will be far southern Salinas Valley and interior portions of San Benito County. Conditions are expected to last through 10 p.m. Monday, June 27,

Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The release offered the following instructions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: