Information provided by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the advisory, temperatures could reach the high 90s in the Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley.

The advisory added the following safety instructions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: