Heat advisory issued for June 21

Temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for June 21 from 10 a.m. 10. p.m.

According to the advisory, temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees. It added overnight lows in the 60s in the valleys with 70s in the hills.

The high temperatures are expected to affect the interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, and interior Central Coast.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the advisory said.

The release advised residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

It adds that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances and to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the advisory said.

It also advises knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: