Information provided by County of San Benito
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Oct. 5 and Oct 6 from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday.
The high temperatures are expected to affect San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.
The release added, “Above normal temperatures and moderate-to-major Heat Risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
“In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger into the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be no overnight relief from the marine layer.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:
- Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech
- Loss of consciousness (coma)
- Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
- Seizures
- Very high body temperature
- Fatal if treatment delayed
The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:
- Call 911 for emergency medical care
- Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive
- Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing
- Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods:
- With a cold water or ice bath, if possible
- Wet the skin
- Place cold wet cloths on the skin
- Soak clothing with cool water
- Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling
- Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water