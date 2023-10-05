Information provided by County of San Benito

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Oct. 5 and Oct 6 from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday.

The high temperatures are expected to affect San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

The release added, “Above normal temperatures and moderate-to-major Heat Risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

“In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger into the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be no overnight relief from the marine layer.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: