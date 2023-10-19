Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. 11. p.m. Oct. 19.

According to the advisory, temperatures could reach near 100 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 60s in the lower elevations and lower 70s in the hills.

Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

In a press release from the county the following advice was posted.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: