HHS drama students ready to Rock out

This coming weekend, 80s rock is about to take over the HHS auditorium as the spring musical, "Rock of Ages" is set to open.

Information provided by Derek Barnes

This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day – and the music.

“With the show this year, we really wanted to capitalize on the success we had last year from ‘The Addams Family,’ but do a show with a large set, a live band, and songs many in our community will know, remember, and love,” said director Derek Barnes.

The show Rock of Ages has so many great 80’s songs such as Whitesnakes “Here I go Again,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” Guns and Roses’ “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” and many many more.

“Jula Prak who was the vocal director on the show, did a great job of challenging and preparing our actor’s voices for the rock edge they need to bring each night,” said Barnes.

Barnes also credits the rest of the team for supporting the growth of our students and the show itself. Choreography for the show was done by Amy Redmond Waran, costumes were done by Jenny Buzzetta, and Mr. Zac Isom helped put together a live rock ‘n’ roll band for the actors to sing with.

The show consists of about 45 students, who act, run tech, set build, and work the sound and lights for the show.

“It truly is a great experience for our students to help make these productions possible, from our actors, to our backstage people, it is great to see our students put so much love and support to our shows,” said Barnes.

Rock of Ages has shows April 21, 22, 27, 28, 29th at 7pm, and Saturday April 22 at 1pm. All shows are at the HHS auditorium.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Gofan or at the door on show days.

Barnes encourages the community to get tickets early as there were large crowds this year and he does not want anyone to miss out.