Information provided by Hollister High School

Hollister High School invites young high school girls and their parents to an exhilarating Showcase and Recruitment Day for the renowned Robotics and Engineering Team, “Deep Space.” This is a chance to be a part of a legacy that’s redefining education and careers.



Join the Women of Deep Space Robotics – Change the Narrative:

HHS is excited to extend a special invitation to all young high school girls who are ready to break barriers and challenge norms. Join the in dispelling gender stereotypes and showing the world that girls excel in traditionally male-dominated fields. Your presence will foster an inclusive and diverse environment that reflects the future we’re building together.



The World of Technology Needs More Girls:

There is a reason that high-tech companies are doing everything they can to encourage more women to join the ranks of technology. Because they help deliver better products and drive strong innovation through diversity. By joining our robotics team, you’re stepping into a realm where Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM)

subjects come to life. Your participation in this dynamic field equips you with essential skills that are pivotal in our tech-driven world.



Join Us and Shape the Future:

The future belongs to female innovators like you. Join the Deep Space Robotics and Engineering Team at our Showcase and Recruitment Day, taking place on Saturday, August

26, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Science and Robotics Quad at Hollister High School. As you take this step, remember that you’re not just joining a team – you’re joining a movement that’s building a brighter, tech-driven future.

Free Raffle for HS Students: Tickets to two separate 49rs games, Acer Laptop, Vizio TV & Water Bottles.