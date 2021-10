Downed power lines in the area started a brush fire.

File photo: Cars at the stop light at Union Road and Highway 156 intersection near the San Juan-Hollister Road intersection. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Caltrans District 5 announced that Highway 156 is closed in both directions between the Interchange with US 101 and Union/Mitchell Road due to a brush fire and downed power lines near Nyland Drive.

The only other information provided in the releases is that there is no estimated time for reopening.