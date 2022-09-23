Highway 156 Improvement Project update

Clearing is nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

In is news release on Sept 22 Caltrans District 5 provided an update on the project to construct a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156, between San Juan Bautista and Hollister saying it continues with clearing operations. This includes the removal of trees, shrubs, and stumps. These clearing activities are nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.

Construction crews are continuing potholing for utilities – the process of identifying the location of underground utilities and sharing their precise location in advance with excavation teams.

Work also continues on the installation of wildlife exclusion fencing near Union Rd.

Primary project activities are taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the current alignment of Highway 156 and work is progressing from The Alameda and continuing in an eastbound direction. Only occasional traffic control is anticipated on an as needed basis for the first several months of this project.

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will construct a four-lane expressway immediately south of the existing Hwy. 156 alignment. This 5.2-mile project will begin in San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continue to just east of Hwy. 156 Business Route (4th St.) in Hollister.

During construction, access will be closed from Hwy. 156 to Mission Vineyard Rd. in San Juan Bautista. Also, travelers will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Rd. from Union Rd.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation Updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at:

http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates/

The contractor for this project is Teichert Construction of Sacramento, CA. This project is expected to conclude in Summer 2025.