Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization

Caltrans says there will be temporary daytime closures of Union Road between Highway 156 and San Juan Oaks Road.

Caltrans announced construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project continues with large scale earthwork movements focused east of Mission Vineyard Road and continuing toward Union Road. The news release said crews are stabilizing the previously irrigated landscape with lime to help stabilize and harden the soil.

“Progress on earthworks and below-surface work will continue weather permitting with only minor delays having been experienced during recent rains,” the release said.

It added that over the course of the next several weeks, there will be temporary daytime closures of Union Road between Highway 156 and San Juan Oaks Road with flaggers who will stop travelers on Union Road every 15 to 20 minutes to permit heavy machinery to carry their loads across Union Road. Caltrans said Notification of these closures on Union Road will be provided in further updates.

The long-term closure of San Juan Hollister Road continues with San Juan Hollister Road remaining closed between Union Road and Business Route 156. The realignment of San Juan Hollister Road is part of the Corridor Improvement Project. This closure is scheduled to be in place until May 2023. Travel on Highway 156 will be unaffected by the closure of San Juan Hollister Road.

During construction, access will be closed from Highway. 156 to Mission Vineyard Rd. in San Juan Bautista. Also, travelers will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Rd. from Union Rd.

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project is the construction a four-lane expressway immediately south of the existing Highway 156 alignment. This 5.2-mile project will begin in San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continue to just east of Highway 156 Business Route (Fourth Street) in Hollister.

The focus of the $105.9 million expansion is to relieve traffic congestion on Highway 156 and “reduce peak hour traffic congestion and save millions in vehicle operating and accident costs,” according to the Caltrans website. The project is funded through local traffic impact fees and the statewide transportation and improvement program.

Caltrans estimates the project will save $34.6 million in accident and vehicle operating costs over 20 years; provide a $102.8 million return on investment in the same period; and reduce congestion by 1,902 hours daily and 694,257 hours annually.

Sacramento-based Teichert construction is the contractor. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2025.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation Updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at here.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at here.