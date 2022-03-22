Highway 156 traffic collision results in two fatalities

Victims identified as Salinas residents.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

Two Salinas residents died March 19 in a crash on Highway 156, the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy announced.

The San Benito County Coroner’s office identified the victims as Silvano Galendez, 78, and Ma Galendez, 63,

According to the release, Silvano was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Highway 156 near Flint Road when his vehicle traveled across the double yellow line onto the eastbound lane. Galendez collided with a Nissan Murano. After the impact Galendez’ vehicle continued moving westbound and collided with a Tesla.

CHP said it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol impairment were a factor of this collision.

Any witnesses are requested to contact Officer J. Silveira, ID 22111, at 408-848-2324 with information.