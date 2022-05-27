Highway 25/156 roundabout construction to begin May 31

Caltrans says travelers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and that message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced construction of a roundabout at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 will begin May 31.

The release said this initial phase of construction will result in lane closures on the approach to the intersection of highways 25 and 156 from westbound Highway 156 and southbound Highway 25.

“Travelers will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lane on westbound Highway 156 as well as a closure of the #2 (right) lane on southbound Highway 25 as they approach the intersection,” the release said. “These lane closures will be in effect 24 hours a day.”

It added that travelers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and that message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

“Please allow extra time for your commute through the area,” Caltrans said.

Message signs on Highway 25 and Highway 156 have been activated to advise that beginning June 8, speed limits throughout the construction zone will be reduced to 35 mph, the release said. It added that the speed limits will apply to all four approaches to the intersection of the two highways and is necessary to provide for the safety of travelers and construction crews. During the first several months of the project, construction crews will be working immediately adjacent to the roadway and intersection.

“Designed to advance safety, the roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the current signalized intersection is experiencing a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions due to a recurrence of red light runs,” the release said.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2023.

According to Caltrans, the purpose of this roundabout project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection.

“Where roundabouts have been installed in California to replace existing signalized intersections, they have proven to be effective solutions to safety and capacity issues,” the release said.

It added that Since 2011, Caltrans has implemented several small projects that modified the existing signal at this intersection, including adjusting the signal timing, installing “signal ahead” signs, installing flashing beacons, and upgrading the size of the signal heads.

“Although these countermeasures have had some benefit, the replacement of the signalized intersection with a roundabout will achieve the overarching safety benefit of reducing the frequency and severity of collisions at this location,” Caltrans said.

An interchange at the highway 25/156 intersection is the long-range improvement planned as part of the larger SR 25 Expressway Conversion Project. funded by Measure G, a San Benito County voter-approved additional 1% sales tax.

“The roundabout is a critical safety project designed to hasten the reduction of the number and severity of collisions at this intersection,” Caltrans said. “The Caltrans State Highway Operation and Protection Program, which funds safety projects, identified the need to address immediate safety at this location. In the interim, Caltrans is addressing this safety need until the long-range plan for an interchange can be implemented.”

Caltrans said that although the proposed roundabout is located at the junction of two high speed rural routes, the roundabout design would emphasize speed control.

“Design features would control the speed that vehicles enter, navigate, and exit the roundabout,” Caltrans said. “Lower vehicle speeds provide more time for entering drivers to judge, adjust speed for, and enter a gap in circulating traffic, allowing for safer merges while reducing the frequency and severity of collisions.”

The roundabout is a two-lane design and anticipates truck volumes for the intersection today and into the future. In accommodating the sweep of truck trailer wheels, a mountable truck apron is featured around the inside of the roundabout.

Caltrans said updates will continue to be provided about this project in advance of and during construction.

The contractor for this $10.7 million construction project is Graniterock of San Jose, California.