Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Travelers on State Route 25 in Paicines will be subject to one-way reversing traffic control with a flagging operation in place beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Travelers will encounter a daytime closure in each direction of State Route 25, three miles south of Panoche Road. These daytime lane closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert travelers of this work.

Travelers can expect delays of 10 minutes. Please allow for extra time during your commute through this area.

The contractor for this $138,000 construction project is Sancon Construction of Huntington Beach. This project is scheduled to be completed in early November of 2023.