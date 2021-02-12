Highway 25 culvert repair project near Tres Pinos begins next week

The project is expected to result in traffic delays of up to 20 minutes.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

In a release on Feb. 12, Caltrans District 5 announced a project to upgrade a culvert on Highway 25, approximately two and one-half miles south of Cienega Road near Tres Pinos will begin on Feb. 17.

Caltrans will have one-way reversing traffic control Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The transportation agency anticipates delays not to exceed 20 minutes, according to the release. The majority of this work to replace the lining within the culvert will take place beneath the highway.

The contractor for this $179,000 project is Taylor Jane Construction of Nipomo, California. This project is scheduled to be complete next month.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5