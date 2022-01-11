Highway 25 resurfacing project to include two-day striping work

Work will occur all day Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

In a news release sent out on Jan. 11, Caltrans said a two-day striping operation on Highway 25 in Hollister between Best Road/South Ridgemark Drive and Plaza Drive will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. The same schedule is set for Jan 12.

Travelers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

According to the release, travelers will encounter alternating lane closures during the final phase of this three-mile construction project.

Businesses along Highway 25 will remain open during this repaving project. Uninterrupted access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will also be maintained throughout the duration of this project. Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.