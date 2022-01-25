Hollister 150 celebration committee begins planning events

Tentative activities include a crafts fair, street festival and pioneer day.

At the Jan. 21 meeting of the Hollister Sesquicentennial Committee, six weeks of activities beginning July 4 were discussed to mark the incorporation of the city 150 years ago.

“We are going to need to know more or less what activities we want to do,” said Chairman Omar Rosa, “Also, if there is going to be any need of funds so when we meet with the city of Hollister to request funds, we will know what the budget will look like.”

The tentative list of events is:

Week 1: Fourth of July kickoff events and fireworks show hosted by the city of Hollister.

Week 2: arts and crafts vendors, a paint party and concert in the downtown area with dancing and possibly a farmer’s market.

Week 3: street festival and after-party hosted by the Hollister Downtown Association.

Week 4: Parks and Recreation fun run and possibly other outdoor events at the parks such as a baseball game.

Week 5: open—possibly a pioneer day with horses, blacksmiths, scarecrow making, candle making, with a night market or maker’s fair.

Week 6: anniversary event parade with horses, cars and motorcycles and closing ceremony with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque provided by the E Clampus Vitus fraternal organization, a mural illustrating the history of Hollister, and a time capsule.

One possibility brought up during the meeting is having a celebration at the Hollister Airport to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the first flight in the county. Week 5 was suggested as a possible time for the event.

Rosa also reported that the Hollister Downtown Association was approached by the sponsors of the Saddle Horse Show, who offered to help promote the sesquicentennial at its parade and show, scheduled for June. The horse show parade might then become the kick-off event rather than the 4th of July.

Hollister was founded after John Hollister broke up his partnership with the Flint and Bixby ranch. Hollister sold his part of the property to the San Justo Homestead Association on Nov. 19, 1868 and the city was incorporated on Aug. 29, 1872.

The public is invited to contribute to the celebration by telling their own stories and sharing photos of their family histories in Hollister, using a form on the committee’s website. The website also will maintain an updated schedule of events.

The committee is sponsored by the city of Hollister, the San Benito County Historical Association, the Hollister Downtown Association, the San Benito County Business Association, and Corbin Pacific Inc.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.