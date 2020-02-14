Hollister 4-H volunteers share their hearts on Valentine’s Day

Eighty-nine nursing facility residents to receive custom-made cards.

Something bothered Serena Barragan, 10, when she spent time with her great-grandmother at the Mabie Northside Skilled Nursing Facility in Hollister: many of the seniors there never seemed to have visitors. She was inspired to start a project with her friends to bring a little love to them this Valentine’s Day.

“I thought it was a good idea to make hearts for all the residents there because some of the people don’t have a family to visit them on Valentine’s Day,” said Barragan, a member of Hollister 4-H. “There are 89 people there and our group made hearts for all of them.”

The hearts are made from felt and adorned with stickers and embellishments. Each one is unique and carries best wishes from the group of young volunteers.

Normally thought of as a youth organization devoted to raising farm animals, the local 4-H is devoted to community service as well. All the Hollister members helped Barragan on the project. Barragan and her group were also involved in a similar effort last year when they made cards thanking veterans and their families for their service.

Barragan and other 4-H members plan to deliver the hearts to the residents of Mabie Northside. She hopes to bring a little joy to people who might otherwise be forgotten.

“My favorite part of 4-H is making things for other people,” she said. “I want these people to be happy on Valentine’s Day. I want to see them smile.”