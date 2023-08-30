Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services received a report of a deceased cat in the area of West Street that had reportedly been attacked by a grey, female, Pitbull type dog and what appeared to be two of her puppies. The Hollister Animal Shelter received an additional report of a cat attack in the area later that evening, however the dogs could not be located.



Hollister Police Animal Care and Services received additional reports of cat attacks throughout the City that had either resulted in death or serious injury to the cats. The dogs involved in the attacks appeared to match the description of the previously reported cat attacks that occurred on August 13, 2023.



In an attempt to locate the dogs and their owners, Animal Control officers patrolled the areas the dogs had been previously sighted in, and distributed information to Hollister Police Officers in an additional effort to locate the animals. A social media post was shared through the Hollister Animal Shelter’s Facebook and Instagram pages to inform the public of these attacks and encourage citizens to contact the shelter with any sightings of the dogs.



Animal Control Officers followed up on a tip they received on August 28, 2023 and were able to locate the animals and their owner. All three dogs are currently in the care of the Hollister Animal Shelter.



Photo courtesy of Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.



The Hollister Animal Shelter would like to remind the public that pursuant to Hollister Municipal Code 6.08.010 Running at large prohibited, a dog shall be deemed at large unless led or restrained by a leash not exceeding six feet in length attached to the dog’s collar or harness and actually held by a person.



The Hollister Animal Shelter would also like to remind the public that pursuant to Hollister Municipal Code 6.13.020 Definitions, which states in part, “Dangerous animal means any of the following: Any animal which, when unprovoked, inflicts injury on or kills a human being, or domestic animal.”



The Hollister Animal Shelter would like to thank the public for contacting the animal shelter with sightings of the dogs and potential owner information for them.