Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

Due to potential COVID-19 exposure, the Hollister Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a brief Dec. 24 statement on Facebook from Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

During this time, animal care within the shelter will continue as normal and field services will remain active, as deemed necessary. Anyone wishing to report an animal related emergency should call 911.