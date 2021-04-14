Hollister Cannabis Co. launches delivery service

It serves customers from south San Jose to Carmel.

For Hollister Cannabis Co. CEO and Director Carl Saling, delivery would eventually become part of his business when he founded the company in 2017. The pandemic accelerated that process by at least a year.

“One thing that happened is the consumers’ buying behavior changed,” Saling said. “To do that in a traditional environment it typically takes a lot of money and a lot of time but COVID seemingly did that overnight. Whole industries have changed.”

Hollister Cannabis Co., the first company to get a cannabis license in Hollister, is a manufacturer and distributor of various cannabis products which can be found at dispensaries statewide. It employs 15 people and an additional seven in its delivery company.

On Feb. 1, it launched Dreamy Delivery, which allows the company to deliver to clients directly. It’s the only cannabis company in Hollister with a delivery permit, Saling said.

“That allows medical patients and also adult consumers over 21 to come to our website and place an order and we’ll deliver to them,” Saling said. “They don’t have to stand in line or wait in the rain or worry about COVID.”

That service is especially important to Gilroy resident Seth Sonnenschein who uses cannabis for medical reasons.

“I have a lot of psychological issues and it relieves some of the symptoms of it,” the 28-year-old said. “It helps me sleep. It calms me down. It just keeps me on a more consistent, even feel, I guess.”

Sonnenschein, a former Hollister resident, said he has been using cannabis for about eight years and that Hollister Cannabis Co. is very customer service-oriented, convenient and punctual.

Saling said Dreamy Deliveries serves the region between south San Jose and Carmel, though the permit allows statewide deliveries. Typically deliveries stay within a one-hour drive area to ensure same-day delivery.

Saling said he prides himself on taking care of his customers as much as he does providing the right products.

“Cannabis is very interesting. It has many, many different benefits for different people and is really a personal experience,” Saling said. “You can consume the same product that I consume and have a different experience.”

As a result of the effects of cannabis, Saling said he doesn’t use prescription drugs or alcohol and refutes any stereotypes linked to cannabis users as being lazy and stoners.

“I’m super healthy, I’m in great shape and I’m successful,” Saling said.

Saling is not the only one in his family that has benefited from cannabis’ effects. He said his 21-year-old son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, when he was 13 years old.

“Through cannabis, diet and exercise he has been able to get himself off all the nasty pharmaceuticals that the system tries to put you on, which is amazing to me,” Saling said.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.