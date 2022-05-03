It is scheduled to run every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 28.

Information provided by Hollister Downtown Association

Hollister Downtown Association announced this year’s annual Hollister Certified Farmers’ Market begins May 4. Hollister Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 35th anniversary. HDA said the first Farmers’ Market in 1987 was hosted by Allan and Kathy Ritter and a volunteer committee.

This year the market will run Wednesdays through Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be located in Historic Downtown Hollister on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets. Vendors will also be stationed in the public parking lot located directly behind Wells Fargo Bank and at the empty lot on the corner of Sixth and East Streets.

“We have rearranged the Market to make shopping and entertainment experience more accessible,” the release said. “Fifteen local farmers will set up in the parking lot with a wide variety of fruits, nuts, flowers, and veggies to choose from.”

It added that the food court, consisting of hot food and drink vendors, will be in the empty lot with local Radio Station KDUB 99.9 FM DJ-ing.

Many local craft goods vendors, including confectionary, candles, sauces, soaps and succulents will line Sixth Street.