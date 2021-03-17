Hollister City Council seeking applications for Art and Culture Commission

Hollister residents ages 18 and over are welcome to apply. Filing deadline is March 31, or until all seats are appointed.

Information provided by the city of Hollister.

The city of Hollister is seeking applications for its Art and Culture Commission.

A recent release explained that the commission was established on Feb. 16 and will advise the council on all matters affecting the culture of the city, and to advise and assist other city boards and commissions in the field of the fine arts. Commissioners will undertake and carry out all functions reasonably necessary to accomplish the objectives and to discharge the functions of the commission; and to exercise such other functions as may be set by the city council. In addition, members will establish an effective liaison between the city and local cultural and artistic groups.

Hollister residents ages 18 and over are welcome to apply. Applications are available online at http://hollister.ca.gov/government/commissions/ and may be submitted via email to: cityclerk@hollister.ca.gov, or mail to the City Clerk at 375 Fifth Street, Hollister, CA 95023. Filing deadline is March 31, or until all seats are appointed. Applications may continue to be accepted until all seats are filled.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at (831) 636-4300 x1016 or email cityclerk@hollister.ca.gov.